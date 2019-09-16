Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $203,000 in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,287,000 after acquiring an additional 97,885 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,624,000 after acquiring an additional 53,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 856,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.64.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,032 shares of company stock valued at $80,229,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.21. 48,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,000. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $204.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

