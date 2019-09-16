Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,365,000 after buying an additional 971,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,103,000 after buying an additional 706,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after buying an additional 346,613 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $19,282,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $14,121,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,881. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.