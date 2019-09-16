Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) Position Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,732,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,657 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 9.54% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $39,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 67.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 15.4% in the first quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

NYSE:EMD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,879. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.