Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WNEB. ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $262.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2,820.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.