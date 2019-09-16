Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,892,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 826% from the previous session’s volume of 6,038,404 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $7.54.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $683.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,609 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,903,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,222,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after purchasing an additional 743,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

