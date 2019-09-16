WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.21, approximately 440,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 333,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Specifically, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Insiders have bought 83,928 shares of company stock valued at $490,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $488.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 115.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

