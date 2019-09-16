Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Samson Capital Management LLC

Samson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 98,803 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 7.1% of Samson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Samson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,770,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,503,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,323 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,396,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 236.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,205,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,337,000 after buying an additional 1,548,931 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,645.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.00. 525,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

