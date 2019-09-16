Wings Market Cap Hits $4.53 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Wings has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $333,036.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00198518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.01195342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, IDEX, Liqui, Kyber Network, Upbit, Gatecoin, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

