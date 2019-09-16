WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYB) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.88, approximately 344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $794,000.

