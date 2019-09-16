WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 0.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.69 and last traded at $28.69, 34 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 70,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,591,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after buying an additional 113,642 shares in the last quarter.

