WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will report sales of $312.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WP Carey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.45 million and the highest is $316.87 million. WP Carey posted sales of $179.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in WP Carey by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.49. 23,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,054. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.46. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $92.06.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

