WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.66 Million

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will report sales of $312.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WP Carey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.45 million and the highest is $316.87 million. WP Carey posted sales of $179.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in WP Carey by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.49. 23,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,054. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.46. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $92.06.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.