X-CASH (XCASH) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. X-CASH has a market cap of $2.19 million and $7,399.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000673 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00075855 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 44,603,343,294 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

