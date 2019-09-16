XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Up 6.3%

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.56, 3,652 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 229,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

