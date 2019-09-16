Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.70. Xunlei shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 62,628 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Xunlei alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $47.65 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Xunlei by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xunlei by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.