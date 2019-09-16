YouGov’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

YouGov stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Thursday. YouGov has a 1-year low of GBX 375 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 617 ($8.06). The stock has a market cap of $591.98 million and a PE ratio of 54.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 562.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 508.37.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

