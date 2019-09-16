Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,328. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.13. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

In other Avangrid news, Director Teresa A. Herbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 214.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

