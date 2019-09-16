Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.04. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGBN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 194,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

In other news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $104,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,720.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 793.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

