Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will post sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Emcor Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.58%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Emcor Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 62.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 320,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,165. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.19. Emcor Group has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

