Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $181.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.90 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $172.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $755.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $746.86 million to $767.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $828.75 million, with estimates ranging from $806.10 million to $858.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,279,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total value of $134,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,331 shares of company stock worth $15,010,944. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $166.92. The stock had a trading volume of 116,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.36 and a 200 day moving average of $147.53. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $171.54.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

