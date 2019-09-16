Zacks: Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $160.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.15 million and the highest is $165.52 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $140.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $632.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.66 million to $641.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $674.44 million, with estimates ranging from $638.56 million to $702.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $203,945.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at $622,279.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 92.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 80.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 524,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

