Zacks: Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Benchmark set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $671,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,712.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,389.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,221. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,586,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,492. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

