Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.35). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($7.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.35) to ($6.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($3.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26).

Several research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,040. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.22 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.37 per share, with a total value of $403,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $900,675 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

