Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post $120.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.72 million and the highest is $121.17 million. CSI Compressco posted sales of $115.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year sales of $481.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.16 million to $483.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $510.41 million, with estimates ranging from $478.87 million to $547.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 15.7% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in CSI Compressco by 89.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

CCLP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 7,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.94. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.