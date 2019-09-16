Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will post sales of $339.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.27 million. Superior Industries International reported sales of $347.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Superior Industries International by 3,761.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 518,686 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 801.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 211,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 188,280 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 100.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 335,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 168,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 162,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Superior Industries International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. 935,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.91. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

