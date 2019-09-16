Zacks: Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.24. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,012. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,644,388.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,625.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,862 shares of company stock worth $7,978,717. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 820,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

