Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.75. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $8.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

Shares of COP stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.