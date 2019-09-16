Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) will post sales of $6.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.76 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $24.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $25.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.47 billion to $25.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,519,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 93.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,483 shares in the last quarter.

DUK stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.12. 2,819,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

