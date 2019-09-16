Zacks: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. 4,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,066. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 441,221 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

