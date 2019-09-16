Zacks: Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $29.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exterran an industry rank of 147 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Exterran alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Exterran by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Exterran by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 55,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exterran by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.59. 7,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exterran has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $468.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exterran will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.