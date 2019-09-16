Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCC Group PLC provides information assurance solutions. Its operating segment consists of Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Company provides business critical IT assurance and protection to public and private organizations. NCC Group PLC is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCCGF stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. NCC Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCC Group (NCCGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.