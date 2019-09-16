Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC) Shares Down 8.3%

Zedcor Energy Inc (CVE:ZDC)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 169,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 442% from the average session volume of 31,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

Zedcor Energy Company Profile (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Energy Inc provides oilfield rental equipment and accommodations to the drilling segment of the oilfield industry in Canada. It is also involved in the rental of generators, and light towers, as well as surface equipment, such as storage and shale tanks, floc tanks, power swivels, mud cans, pipe racks, pumps, and access and rig matting.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.