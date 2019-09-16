Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $94,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $314,954.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,774 shares of company stock worth $15,653,839 over the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

