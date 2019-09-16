Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $845.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 124,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $4,105,442.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,672,303.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $270,320.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,200,320. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 853.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,244 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,824 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,828 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $1,454,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

