$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) will announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.36. 14,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Kemper by 225.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kemper by 5.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 204,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $2,514,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kemper by 169.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

