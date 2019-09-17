$1.42 EPS Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

