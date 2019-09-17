$14.96 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report $14.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $11.00 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $12.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $58.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.78 million to $76.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.99 million, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 2,631.15% and a negative net margin of 369.67%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 882.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,861. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.72. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

