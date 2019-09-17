2,794 Shares in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,312. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $171.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

