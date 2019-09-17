3,242 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Visa by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Visa by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,410,000 after acquiring an additional 305,148 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 613,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $106,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.80. 3,657,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,125. The firm has a market cap of $351.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.