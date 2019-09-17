3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Boosted by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 3,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 35.2% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in 3M by 136.1% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

