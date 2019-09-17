49,647 Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Nautilus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nautilus by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nautilus by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Capital raised Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 7,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $47.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, Director M Carl Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.