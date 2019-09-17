$590,000.00 in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce sales of $590,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $6.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on Akoustis Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of AKTS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. 413,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,074. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

In related news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $82,000.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,300 shares of company stock valued at $204,096. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,322 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,440,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 163,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 157.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,218 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

