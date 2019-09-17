66,692 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. 31,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,110. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.51. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

In other news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $2,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,243 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

