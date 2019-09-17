$708.15 Million in Sales Expected for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report sales of $708.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $712.70 million and the lowest is $704.60 million. Icon reported sales of $655.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.56 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Shares of ICLR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,941. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

