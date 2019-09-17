7,416 Shares in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHL. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in China Mobile by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,392,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,603,000 after acquiring an additional 361,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,577,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after purchasing an additional 348,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 118.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 209,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,420,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,476,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 208.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 158,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. 11,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,976. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.9732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

CHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

