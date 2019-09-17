7,852 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 117.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 37.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.26. 86,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,498,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,403,000 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.