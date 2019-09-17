$81.73 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce $81.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the highest is $96.18 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $78.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $319.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $360.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $491.10 million, with estimates ranging from $421.29 million to $760.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,154. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 174.07%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

