8,610 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.90. The stock had a trading volume of 188,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,748. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $73.23 and a 1 year high of $112.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $99.82.

