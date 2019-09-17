8,905 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,905 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,631.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $623,570. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIX stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $42.22. 2,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,219. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

