9,144 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.32. 1,692,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.