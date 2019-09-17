AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.22% of AbbVie worth $8,837,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $440,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.6% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

ABBV stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. 5,298,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789,944. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,427.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 159,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

